SEATTLE -- There are some nice days ahead: enjoy!

Less marine air means warmer days through Saturday.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 75.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 77. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 75.

Sunday will be nice with a high near 74.

Enjoy it while you can, as next week looks more typical with more clouds and even a little rain by June 5.