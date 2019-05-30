× Climber dies after rockfall at Mount Rainier National Park; 5 others rescued

SEATTLE — A rock climber was killed late Wednesday and five others had to be rescued after a rockfall at Mount Rainier National Park, according to the National Park Service.

The NPS says the rockfall happened around 8 p.m. along the Liberty Ridge route that leads to the summit. The elevation of the campsite is about 10,400 feet.

One person was killed, two others were injured while the remaining three were stranded but not hurt.

Search and rescue crews flew in to rescue the climbers Thursday morning. It took rescue teams several trips by helicopter to rescue everyone, and the injured climbers were transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Two dozen park rangers were a part of the rescue.