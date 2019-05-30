Arson suspect arrested after early morning house fire in Bellevue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Bellevue Police tracked down and arrested a man suspected of arson after a fire broke out early Thursday morning in the Lake Hills neighborhood.

Police say the 56-year-old man started a fire near the front door.

Firefighters were called to a home on 159th Avenue SE just before 3 a.m. Thursday.

Teenager Ethan Dutson was inside and up late when he got a security alert on his phone, he told Q13 News this morning.

He said he went to check it out and saw flames coming through the cracks of the door.

That's when he decided pretty quickly that he needed to get his family out.

"My heart was racing," he said. "It was mostly a fight or flight scenario. My first response is flight. I immediately cared about my family and told them to get out as soon as possible."

Everyone made it out safely, and the damage was limited to the front of the house.

Police say an officer found the suspect walking along the road near the 14700 block of Main Street.