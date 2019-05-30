× Behind the scenes with a local bagpipes band

Bagpipes are immediately recognizable. You might have heard the skirl above a wedding procession, a St. Patrick’s Day celebration, a parade, or a funeral. The pipes are especially common at military and law enforcement funerals – and almost every pipes band in the country performs at ceremonies on Memorial Day.

We got to sit in on the Keith Highlanders Pipe Band’s practice session, to see the work that musicians put in behind the scenes every week.

In addition to learning complicated, often fast-paced music on an instrument that can require up to four reeds - compared to the single reed you'd find on a clarinet or a saxophone - band members have to learn how to march.

Age and musical ability are no barriers in a pipes band. Click here for more information about getting started!