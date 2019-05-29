Sonics legend, future hall of famer Jack Sikma honored by city council

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The King County Council recognized Seattle Supersonics legend Jack Sikma Wednesday.

Sikma helped the Sonics win the NBA championship in 1979 and was recently chosen to be inducted into the basketball hall of fame.

He was introduced by his former coach Lenny Wilkens. Sikma mentioned his love for this region and the great memories he has from the 1979 championship, 40 years ago.

"It’s not just winning the championship, it was about being a part of a great team," he said.

Sikma remains active in the Seattle community as a member of several charitable organizations.

He will officially be inducted into the basketball hall of fame in September in Springfield, Massachusetts.