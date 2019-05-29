One dead after shooting in North Seattle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Seattle's Licton Springs neighborhood.

Police said it happened at about 5 a.m. Wednesday on Midvale Avenue, just off 96th Street.

When police responded to reports of gunshots in the area, they found a man with gunshot wounds lying near an RV parked on the side of the road.

A woman at the scene said her boyfriend owns the RV, but police told her the RV owner is not the victim in the deadly shooting.

Police have not released the victim's name, nor have they named a suspect or motive in the shooting.

Midvale Avenue was still closed at 7 a.m. Wednesday as detectives continued their investigation.