‘Miracle Pup’ who was shot three times recovering well after eye-removal surgery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – Thanks to her foster fur-parent, a ‘Miracle Pup’ who was shot three times earlier this month in California is recovering well, according to the Kern Count Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office posted Facebook photos of Oakley and a dispatch assistant who is currently fostering her. The puppy had surgery over the weekend to have her eye removed because of a pellet that was lodged in it.

According to officials, a Good Samaritan heard gunshots outside her home and after running outside, she found people running down the street and a crying puppy under her car. After following the dog’s cries, the individual found that the dog had been shot in the head.

Oakley, who is now blind in her left eye from one of the bullets, had surgery to remove the eye.

The sheriff’s office said she’s doing great, and will be up for adoption with Pet Matchmaker soon.