King County man tests positive for measles, sixth local case this month

A sixth King County resident has tested positive for measles this month, and officials say this is the first case this month that was likely contracted from exposure at a public place.

According to King County Public Health, a man in his forties received care at MultiCare Indigo Urgent Care in Issaquah while he was contagious.

This case brings the total to nine recent measles cases among Washington state residents.

The new King County case was likely exposed to measles at Hops n Drops restaurant in Sammamish on May 9 during the time that a previously identified person with measles was there. Health officials have no reason to believe that there is currently any risk of measles at this restaurant, other than the time on May 9 that was previously reported.

Click here for a list of all measles exposure locations in King County.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to the state health department, measles is highly contagious and can be serious. Measles is easily spread when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes. Almost everyone who has not had the vaccine or measles previously will get measles if they are exposed to the measles virus.

Washington residents can check vaccination records and immunization status here.