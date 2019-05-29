Kent man pleads guilty to making death threats toward Trump family, Jewish community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Wash. – The Kent man accused of making multiple threats to President Donald Trump’s family and writing it was time to start “bombing synagogues” pled guilty in federal court Wednesday.

The FBI received reports about 27-year-old Chase Colasurdo in March after threatening to execute members of the Trump family on social media, according to the Department of Justice.

The DOJ says Colasurdo reiterated his threats to multiple media outlets, and a post on his Instagram account showed a gun pointed at a photo of a Trump family member.

Authorities contacted Colasurdo shortly after those threats, but he claimed his social media accounts were hacked.

Investigators continued to monitor Colasurdo, and they say he made threatening comments toward the Jewish community as well as purchasing a holster, bulletproof vest and ammunition.

Colasurdo also tried to purchase a gun but was denied due to a "flag entered by the U.S. Secret Service."

When he was arrested earlier in May, officers found Nazi memorabilia, ammunition, night vision goggles and a gas mask.

Colasurdo was charged with making interstate threats, which is punishable by up to five years in prison.