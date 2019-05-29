Highway 101 closed off in both directions in Clallam County after deadly crash

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — Both directions of Highway 101 were shut down Wednesday afternoon after a deadly, head-on crash, according to Washington State Police.

WSP says the crash happened along the highway between River Road and Sequim Ave. around 5:30 p.m. There was only one occupant in each vehicle when the crash happened, but it’s not clear if one driver or both were killed.

Roadway is fully blocked. Thank you for your patience as we investigate. pic.twitter.com/J9gBDa7pTs — Trooper Chelsea Hodgson (@wspd8pio) May 30, 2019

The highway is expected to be closed off for an extended amount of time while investors work to figure out what happened.

WSDOT is working to divert traffic, but they’re asking commuters to avoid the area if possible.