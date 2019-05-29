× Beacon Plumbing hosting Crime Stoppers Global Solutions benefit to help fight human trafficking

SEATTLE — Human Trafficking is growing. The International Labor Organization estimates 40.3 million are trapped in forced labor. The majority are women and girls. Many are victimized by sex trafficking.

“It’s the second largest trafficking business in the world next to narcotics smuggling,” said Jim Fuda with Crime Stoppers Global Solutions, a 501 C 3 based in Seattle.

The new non-profit organization is raising money to expand globally to give people in other countries the means to submit anonymous tips to law enforcement to investigate human trafficking cases. “I think what happens with these crimes is that they are hidden in plain sight, so to speak. We don’t know the clues, we don’t know this is going on around us,” said Fuda.

He says some many of the victims come from countries with corrupt borders and end up in the United States. “The real sad part of this is the children that are being forced into this line of work and America is #3 in the world for people that seek that kind of stuff out. It’s horrible, said Fuda.

If you would like to help, Beacon Plumbing is hosting a ‘Crimes Without Borders’ benefit that is free and open to the public on Thursday May 30 from 6:30-8:00 pm at the South Center Doubletree Hotel.

More information at https://www.thecsgs.org/fbclid=IwAR2zRIJt_fMeVsSfZ047tdNER-gPl8Awu6odE1F9RgLrWCWPKdIyJ2f6h40

You can also go to www.thecsgs.org , click on “Events” to donate.