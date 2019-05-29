Arrest made in shooting of Federal Way newspaper delivery driver

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Federal Way Police have arrested a man accused of shooting a newspaper delivery driver five times while he was on his route early Saturday morning.

Police said officers responded about 3 a.m. Saturday to a shooting in the 31600 block of 37th Avenue SW. That’s where they found Travis Zimmerman lying on street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was shot five times.

Amy Walker, Zimmerman’s girlfriend and the mother of Walker’s two young children, said she was on the phone with him when the shooting happened.

“I kept yelling through the phone, ‘Where are you? Where are you?’ He wouldn’t say anything. He was just saying, ‘I’m shot in the face, I’m shot in the face.'”

Zimmerman has been driving the same newspaper route for the past 13 years.

He told his girlfriend on the phone before the shooting that someone in a white pickup truck was following his car.

Zimmerman noticed the same vehicle a few more times, and then decided to confront the driver and inform him that he was delivering papers, police said. As he exited his vehicle, the driver of the pickup truck fired multiple rounds from a handgun.

“He started freaking out really bad, and then he opened his door and got out of his car, and that`s when I heard the gunshots on the phone,” she said.

Officers, with the help of surveillance cameras, vehicle records and Twin Lakes residents, identified a suspect and arrested him as he left his home about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the man confessed to his involvement in the shooting.

As of Wednesday morning, Zimmerman was still at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. He’s been upgraded to satisfactory condition.

Zimmerman is the sole earner for his family of four with two small kids. A Gofundme has been started to help with expenses.