Gray whale hit by ferry in Elliott Bay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A ferry in Elliott Bay reportedly hit a gray whale Tuesday evening.

A Washington State Ferry spokesperson says the whale was hit between 8:15 and 8:30 p.m. by a ferry traveling from Seattle to Bainbridge Island.

The spokesperson says WSF Wenatchee was leaving Colman Dock and heading toward Bainbridge when the whale broke about 5 feet from the vessel and was hit. It happened about 3 minutes into the trip.

The whale went back down into the water, and crews have not been able to find it. The Coast Guard is searching the area for signs of the whale.

This is a developing story and will be updated