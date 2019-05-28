Tornado damages tiny town in eastern Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A tornado has damaged homes in a tiny town in eastern Kansas.

A twister described by the National Weather Service as large and potentially dangerous touched down just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the tiny town of Pleasant Grove, a township of about 100 people 50 miles west of Kansas City, Missouri.

There were no immediate reports of injuries but some homes suffered significant damage.

The tornado was part of another dangerous wave of storms crossing the Plains and Midwest. Kansas City and its suburbs were under a tornado warning Tuesday evening.

Heavy rain was falling on already-saturated soil, creating renewed concerns about flooding, including flash flooding.

