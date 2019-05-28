Thieves steal model steam train from West Seattle building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The owners of a model steam engine are desperately hoping someone will recognize a pair of thieves that stole it.

Security footage shows a duo breaking into a West Seattle building where the train was being stored while it got repaired and making off with it.

The train is 1/8th the size of a regular train and very valuable, but the building manager and the train's owners say they still couldn’t believe someone took it.

"Never in a million years would we have thought it would have been stolen,” building manager Ginnie Hance said. “It’s wrong to steal somebody’s stuff.”

Hance says this is not the first burglary they’ve had over the past few years, and they’re concerned about the amount of petty theft that happens in West Seattle.

They’re hoping someone will recognize the train or help them track it down.