Teen rescued from Lake Washington dies in hospital

SEATTLE -- A boy who was rescued from the water at Seattle's Lake Washington on Memorial Day has died in the hospital.

Witnesses told police the swimmer was about 100 feet from the shore of Lake Washington around 2 p.m. on Monday when he began to struggle in the water.

Colin Knutsen, a man who was also at the park, says he couldn't just stand by and watch as the teen drowned. He jumped into the water and was able to get him out.

Knutsen said he got certified in CPR just a week ago for his job in the construction industry.

"He was blue, his eyes were rolled back in his forehead and I started doing CPR," he said. "And initially I could hear water moving and it just never came up."

The 14-year-old boy was taken to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center where he was initially listed in critical condition.

On Tuesday, hospital officials said the boy did not survive. The boy has not been identified.