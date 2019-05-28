‘Strike out stroke’: Local stroke survivor throws first pitch at Rainiers game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- A stroke survivor from Gig Harbor tossed the first pitch at a recent Tacoma Rainiers game as part of the "Strike Out Stroke" program to raise awareness for the sometimes deadly brain attacks.

Donny Nearhoff said he was at church on Christmas Day last year when his right arm suddenly went numb. His friends and family had to rush to get him help and alert first responders, actions that ended up saving his life.

Doctors say the quicker you can get to the hospital, the better your chances of recovering.

Health officials say follow the “FAST” acronym to remember what symptoms to watch out for: