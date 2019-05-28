Police host youth chess tournament for Seattle fifth graders

SEATTLE — For over a decade, Seattle Police Det. Denise ‘Cookie’ Bouldin has been organizing the Urban Youth Chess Club. On Tuesday, two groups of Seattle elementary students faced off in a chess tournament.

The students from Van Asselt and South Shore elementary schools participated in the tournament Tuesday at the Van Asselt elementary library.

Det. Cookie says events like these that bring the community and police together are especially important now, after several high profile shootings in the past few weeks.

“I have some kids that tell me ‘Am I going to be the next target?’ You know, ‘Is this going to happen to me?'” she told Q13 News. “And so, doing things like this, it gives them the opportunity to clear their mind and be kids, just to be themselves and feel safe.”

She says chess also really helps the kids’ self esteem and teaches them positive life skills like critical thinking and planning.

The students will have an opportunity to play against officers during this year’s ‘Kids vs Cops’ chess tournament on June 18.