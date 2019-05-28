Seattle Police host 2nd annual ‘Kids vs Cops’ chess tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- For over a decade, Seattle Police Det. Denise 'Cookie' Bouldin has been organizing the Urban Youth Chess Club. On Tuesday, a few of her fellow officers got in on the fun.

For the second annual 'Kids vs Coops' chess tournament, 10 Seattle Police officers faced off against some of the best youth chess players around.

Det. Cookie says events like these that bring the community and police together are especially important now, after several high profile shootings in the past few weeks.

"I have some kids that tell me 'Am I going to be the next target?' You know, 'Is this going to happen to me?'" she told Q13 News. "And so, doing things like this, it gives them the opportunity to clear their mind and be kids, just to be themselves and feel safe."

She says chess also really helps the kids' self esteem and teaches them positive life skills like critical thinking and planning.