Police: 8-year-old boy wounded at Renton park — but how did it happen?

RENTON, Wash. — An 8-year-old boy was wounded at a Renton park on Memorial Day, but it’s unclear how it happened.

According to Renton police, a family was getting ready to leave Riverview Park around 6:15 p.m. The child’s mother noticed he was acting strangely and that’s when she discovered a wound in his side.

The family took the boy to Overlake Hospital in Bellevue. The staff there called police believing that the wound was caused by a gunshot.

Medics later took the boy to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

The boy’s mother told police she heard a “pop” but assumed it was fireworks. Police said there were no reports of gunfire in the area at the time.

“Investigators are coordinating with Harborview Medical Center staff to determine if gunfire caused the wound, or if the child was struck by some other projectile such as that fired from a high powered air gun.”

Renton police do not believe this is connected to shootings at Pritchard Island Beach Park in Seattle. Police said a woman and two children, including a 10-month-old baby, were injured in two separate shootings there.