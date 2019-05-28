Peacock sighting in Oregon: Bird caught in grille guard of truck frees itself

BARTON, OR (KPTV) — A peacock who managed to get itself stuck in a grille guard of a vehicle over the weekend was able to escape, minus a few feathers.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that a deputy responded to help the driver of the truck with the trapped peacock on Sunday on Highway 224 at the Barton Store.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy was calming the bird and was planning to extricate the bird when it freed itself.

Footage of the incident shows the peacock lost a few feathers in its escape but looked to be uninjured.

It’s unknown how exactly the bird got caught in the grille guard.

The sheriff’s office said the peacock walked away from its ordeal but did not say whether the bird had an owner.