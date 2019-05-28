Peacock sighting in Oregon: Bird caught in grille guard of truck frees itself

Posted 10:54 AM, May 28, 2019, by

A peacock who managed to get itself stuck in a grille guard of a vehicle over the weekend was able to escape, minus a few feathers.
Credit: Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office

BARTON, OR (KPTV) — A peacock who managed to get itself stuck in a grille guard of a vehicle over the weekend was able to escape, minus a few feathers.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that a deputy responded to help the driver of the truck with the trapped peacock on Sunday on Highway 224 at the Barton Store.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy was calming the bird and was planning to extricate the bird when it freed itself.

Footage of the incident shows the peacock lost a few feathers in its escape but looked to be uninjured.

It’s unknown how exactly the bird got caught in the grille guard.

The sheriff’s office said the peacock walked away from its ordeal but did not say whether the bird had an owner.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.