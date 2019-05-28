Memorial cross built by grandfather of murdered woman vandalized again

KING COUNTY — For the second time, someone has destroyed the cross that Amarah Riley’s grandfather built to honor her memory after the 22-year-old was shot and killed in her car last September on Rainier Ave. S.

She would have turned 23 on Mother’s Day.

There has been no arrest in the case. Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a $1,000 reward for an anonymous tip that helps King County Sheriff’s detectives identify her killer or killers.

Last week, Dale Riley put up the new cross that he built after the original was stolen from the scene of her murder. I shared video of him making the cross and the details of her case on Washington’s Most Wanted this past Friday and Saturday nights.

Today, Dale discovered that somebody had broken the glass, taken Amarah’s photos and laid the upper portion of the cross at the base. Dale is now working on a 3rd cross and should have it up in a few days. “I’d make 100’s of them. That’s not going to deter me from having something here for my granddaughter,” he said.

If you know who killed Amarah Riley, use the P3 Tips App on your cell phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). You can also go to www.P3Tips.com.