Dry and warm weather pattern continues this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- There are some pleasant days ahead this week. We're talking morning clouds with afternoon sunshine in the forecast every day.

The marine push each morning will knock our temperatures down, but it will still be pretty good. Tuesday starts out cloudy but the afternoon will be sunny. Enjoy! Highs will be around 69.

Wednesday looks similar with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.

Thursday and Friday look a little warmer with highs back to the mid 70s. Saturday looks nice. Sunday will be pleasant.

The overall pattern remains dry with any rain confined to the foothills and mountains.