Mariners snap 6-game skid with 6-2 win over Rangers

SEATTLE — Daniel Vogelbach hit a mammoth two-run homer in the seventh inning, Kyle Seager drove in his first run of the season and the Seattle Mariners snapped a six-game losing streak with a 6-2 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday night.

Seattle was miserable on the road in getting swept by Texas and Oakland, but a strong pitching performance from Tommy Milone and a handful of key hits finally stopped the Mariners’ skid.

Vogelbach’s towering homer off reliever Jose Leclerc found a rare landing spot in the upper deck of the right field seats at T-Mobile Park, one of the few home runs to reach that part of the stadium in its 20-year history. It was his 15th of the season and while it was close to being a foul ball, the home run call stood following a replay review.

Seager, activated off the 60-day injured list last weekend, blooped a single to score Mallex Smith in the third when Seattle scored a pair. Smith came through an inning later with a sharp single to right to score J.P. Crawford.

Smith also stole home in the eighth when Kyle Bird tried to pick off Mitch Haniger at first base. It was Seattle’s first steal of home since Dustin Ackley did it in 2012.

Milone (1-1) pitched into the sixth. Logan Forsythe missed a home run by inches and settled for an RBI double in the fourth, and Ronald Guzmán homered on a 1-2 pitch in the fifth. Those were the only costly mistakes by Milone, who allowed four hits and struck out seven.

Texas starter Lance Lynn (6-4) struck out 10 and yielded three earned runs in six innings.