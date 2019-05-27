Everett police searching for suspect in apparent hit-and-run crash that left woman dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- Police are looking for a possible hit-and-run suspect after a woman was found dead in the road in Everett over the weekend.

Officers responded to reports of a woman lying on the road on Grand Avenue Saturday night. She had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital where she later passed away.

Everett Police say she probably was killed by a hit-and-run driver, and it is possible that the vehicle involved was damaged.

Anyone with information is being asked to call their tip line or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.