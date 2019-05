SEATTLE — A teenager was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Monday afternoon after nearly drowning at Magnuson Park in Seattle, the Seattle Fire Department said.

They say the swimmer was about 100 feet from the shoreline of Lake Washington around 2 p.m. when he began to struggle in the water. He was rescued, and witnesses began to perform CPR but it’s not known if he regained consciousness.

Seattle Firefighters and Police boat responded to reports of a teenaged male submerged in lake Washington. Patient is currently being transported to Children’s hospital in critical condition. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) May 27, 2019

Firefighters say the teen is currently in critical condition.

