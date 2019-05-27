At least 2 injured in Pritchard Beach shooting

SEATTLE — Authorities are responding to a shooting in the Prichard Beach area where at least two people were injured.
Seattle Police say emergency crews responded to the shooting Monday evening in the 8400 block of 55th Avenue S.
The Seattle Fire Department said on Twitter that a woman and a child were being treated for “serious injuries.” Seattle Police said several people were taken to the hospital as a result of the incident, but it’s still unclear how many people were injured.
This is a developing story and will be updated
47.528656 -122.262894