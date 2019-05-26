× Man arrested after threatening girlfriend with gun and taking 6-week-old baby, Lynnwood Police say

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A man was arrested early Sunday after police say he threatened his girlfriend with a gun, attacked her and took their newborn baby, the Lynnwood Police Department said.

They say the armed suspect, only described as a man in his mid-20s, went into his girlfriend’s apartment near 68th Ave W and 208th St SW around 4 a.m. and threatened to shoot her and another person in the complex.

He then attacked the woman and took their newborn baby with him, according to police.

After several hours, the victim contacted the police and told them what happened. Officers from multiple departments went to the suspect’s house in Everett and arrested him.

Police safely found the baby and will return the newborn to the mother.