SEATTLE — A search is on after a 7-year-old girl went missing in North Cascades National Park Saturday night, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.

They say the child went missing near Newhalem around 7:30 p.m., and search and rescue teams and volunteers went out Sunday morning to find the girl.

Newhalem is a heavily wooded area that runs along the Skagit River.

“Prayers are needed for her safe return to her family,” Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo said.

