Federal Way police look into shooting in Twin Lakes area, 1 hurt

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in the Twin Lakes area of Federal Way after a man was found lying in the street after being shot.

At about 3 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on the 31600 block of 37th Avenue Southwest.

Officials said two vehicles were parked side-by-side when one sped away “immediately after shots were heard.”

The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with serious injuries.

Investigators are still looking into a possible motive. Detectives are also assisting with the investigation.