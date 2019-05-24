Simeneh Feleke: ‘Armed and dangerous’ felon has nationwide warrant for his arrest

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

The Department of Corrections and Seattle Police say convicted felon, Simeneh Feleke, is “armed and dangerous” and has a nationwide felony warrant for his arrest.

Officers think he’s in the north Seattle area.

He’s wanted by the DOC for breaking probation on a drug conviction, but it’s his history with weapons and trying to avoid arrest that has officers on high alert. “He’s already been charged and convicted of possession of a firearm. He’s been convicted of eluding, in other words, running from the cops, so this guy’s not just going to be taken in by anybody, he’s probably going to come hard,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “He’s been convicted of drugs, so when you add that combination up, plus we feel he’s armed again, this guy’s really dangerous, that’s why we have a 50 state no-bail warrant on this guy. We really need to get him.”

He’s 29 years old, 5’8”, weighs 165 pounds and is known to use the fake names ‘Joe’ and ‘Ali Mohamed,’ or go by his middle name ‘Hawaz.’

If you know where he’s hiding — call 911 — then contact Crime Stoppers to get the cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest. Use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS. It’s anonymous, so you never need to give your name.