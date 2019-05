× Police searching for gunman after deadly shooting in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Police in Everett are searching for a gunman after one person was shot and killed.

Everett police said the deadly shooting happened Friday morning in a business area on 80th Street SW, not far from Paine Field.

Officers were searching for a suspect. No description was immediately given.

No further details were given.

This is a developing story and will be updated.