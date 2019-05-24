Police: Man’s body found in Everett storage unit

EVERETT, Wash. — Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Thursday in a storage unit in Everett.

Everett Police said someone discovered the man’s body at about 6:30 p.m. in the 13000 block of 4th Avenue W.

The man’s death is considered suspicious, police said Friday in a release.

Investigators said they believe the body is that of a 52-year-old man, but his identity and cause of death will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner.

