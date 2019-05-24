Missing Yakima man with dementia may be heading to Seattle area, police say

Posted 6:13 PM, May 24, 2019

YAKIMA, Wash. — Authorities are searching for a missing 77-year-old man with dementia.

Richard Hickey was last seen at 1:10 p.m. Friday in the area of S. 40th Avenue and W. Nob Hill Boulevard in Yakima.

Police said in a release that his family believes he might be heading to the Seattle area. He could be traveling in a white 2006 Kia Sedona with Washington state license plate AMC4938.

Hickey is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 145 pounds and is bald with gray hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call 911 or Yakima Police at 509-457-0207.

