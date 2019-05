Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLE VALLEY -- The King County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating after a man and child were found dead at a home in Maple Valley on Thursday.

Deputies found the bodies at a house near Southeast 276th Street and 212th Place Southeast just before 11 p.m.

The deaths are being investigated as a domestic violence situation, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

Major Crimes has been called to the scene.