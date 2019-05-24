Kyle Johnson-Clark: Wanted murder suspect accused of gunning down guy over girl

WANTED IN RICHLAND —

Richland Police are asking for your help to find Kyle Johnson-Clark, who is wanted for murder.

The 27-year-old is accused of shooting a man multiple times on May 3rd during a dispute over a woman.

He took off to Spokane right afterward, but detectives don’t know where he is now.

Kyle stands out because of his tattoos, including the big one on his neck along with the ones on his face.

Detectives say he has a California driver’s license and ties to Missouri, in fact, the booking photos below are from the ‘Show Me’ state in 2017, before he got that neck tat and show he took a beating from someone though it didn’t seem to dampen his spirits. Kyle Johnson-Clark is 27 years old, 6’3” and weighs 220 pounds.

He has a nationwide warrant for his arrest and has reportedly cut his hair even shorter since the shooting.

If you can tell Richland Police and the U.S. Marshals where to find him, call detectives at (509) 942-7654, or email Det. Sgt. Drew Florence at dflorence@ci.richland.wa.us