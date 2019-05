Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Wash. -- On Friday, more than 600 Tahoma High School freshmen participated in a Memorial Day tradition: honoring roughly 40,000 American service members.

The students placed flags at grave sites at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent in preparation for the Memorial Day weekend.

Q13 News Photojournalist Marc LeCuyer shows us the event.

Watch the video above for more