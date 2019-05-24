Help ID repeat bank bandit wearing hoodies that could help catch him

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Detectives are hoping the two different hooded sweatshirts worn by a bank robbery suspect will help you identify him.

In the first robbery at the HomeStreet Bank at 4022 SW Alaska St. in West Seattle on April 15th, he was wearing a grey and green Safety Shirtz Marine Maintenance hoodie and carrying a QFC paper grocery bag.

He returned for a second robbery on May 10th wearing a High Visibility Hooded Safety Sweatshirt in lime and black and carrying a backpack. He appears to be wearing the same Adidas tennis shoes in both robberies.

“The fact remains that he’s still out there and he got away with it twice, so does that mean he’s going to do it again? Probably. I just watch his MO, with these gloves and completely covered-up, he’s very careful not to touch things, tells me that he’s done it twice, he’s probably going to do it again so we really need to get this guy in custody,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound that is offering a full $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Watch the video and you will see that the clerks didn't make it easy for him the second time to get the money. The teller recognized him from the first robbery and told him, "This isn't going to happen," so the suspect went to a second clerk who gave him some $1's and $5's. The suspect then grabbed the clerk's cell phone until he would give him more cash. After receiving a couple hundred more dollars, he threw the cell phone back and took off running to a getaway car. "We did have a witness that said there might be a white sedan involved in this. We don't know make or model, but the witness said it had no license plate, which tells me from experience it might be a stolen vehicle. But, a white sedan was seen and obviously someone was driving it, so we have two people involved in this robbery, that we're aware of," said Carner.

A witness described the driver as white and wearing a bandana on his face.

Detectives say the robbery suspect was described by witnesses as white, slender, around 30 years old and a little taller than 6 feet.

If you have any information that can help detectives identify the suspect, you will receive $1,000 in cash. You will remain anonymous. Submit a tip at http://www.P3Tips.com or use the P3 Tips App on your cell phone that you can download for free. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).