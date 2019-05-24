Help ID destructive, rock-hurling serial gas station robbers

WANTED IN BELLEVUE —

Bellevue Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects who have targeted the same 76 gas station on Lakemont Blvd. SE three times in the past month by breaking out windows.

“Take a look at their stature, the way they move. Is there something familiar about that? Also, has anyone been talking about this, anyone bragging about grabbing some stuff and being successful and not getting caught, because most of the time criminals aren’t that smart and they’re going to talk, so we just know it’s a matter of time, given the evidence that was left at the scene, the video surveillance and hopefully the help from your viewers, we’ll be able to catch these guys,” said Bellevue Public Information Officer Meeghan Black.

Both suspects are white, 20 to 30 years old and wore dark pants and white shoes. In the first break-in on April 28th, the suspect in a white hoodie with a bandana over his face threw a rock through the drive-thru coffee window. He was carrying a black, gray and yellow backpack and stole E-Cigs, Lottery tickets and rips the drawer out from the cash register. He handed it through the window to the second suspect who was wearing a black hoodie with the Adidas logo on it.

They returned on May 7th and cracked a window with a tool, but took off when the alarm blared. The third burglary was on May 10th, where they broke another window. The store has since installed a new, upgraded security and video system. "Right now, they have to replace three windows. They have to replace the stolen merchandise. They've had money taken from them and it is imperative to us that we get these guys behind bars so that this doesn't happen again," said Black.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 per suspect if you can help Bellevue Police identify or locate them. You will remain anonymous. Call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. You can also go to http://www.P3Tips.com to submit the information.