Gibson brothers: One escaped from work release, other’s breaking probation — both being hunted by U.S. Marshals

WANTED BY DOC IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

The U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force in Spokane County is on the hunt for the Gibson brothers.

Both Abran and Anthony are convicted felons and could be together.

Anthony’s wanted by the Department of Corrections after not returning to a work release facility in Spokane in February. He’s serving time for convictions of assault with a knife and obstructing justice. He also has robbery on his rap sheet. He’s 26 years old, 6’1” and weighs 195 pounds.

Big brother, Abran, is breaking probation on drug violations. His criminal history includes auto theft, drugs, rendering criminal assistance and attempt to elude. He’s 28 years old, 6’2” and weighs 240 pounds.

If you know where they are, use the P3 Tips App to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get cash rewards of up to $1,000 for each brother if your tip helps lead to their arrests.