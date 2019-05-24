Driver speaks about deadly Ride the Ducks crash: ‘Why did this have to happen?’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The man behind the wheel of Seattle's deadly 2015 Ride the Ducks crash shared his story with reporters for the first time on Friday.

Eric Bishop was driving the vehicle that collided with a bus, killing five people and injuring more than 60 others. Bishop was also hurt, but refused treatment until all passengers were off his vehicle.

According to evidence presented in court, a service bulletin recommended inspection and repairs of one of the axles, the same one that failed during the crash. Bishop's company accused him of being at fault, but the NTSB later cleared him.

Bishop says he has conflicting feelings about the findings.

"Why, why did this happen?" he asked. "Why did this have to happen? It could've been prevented... Why didn't someone do something about this in the first place? It was elation and absolute anger."

Bishop's attorney announced a $2 million settlement on his client's behalf from the Duck Corporation. Earlier this year, a jury awarded a total of $123 million to crash victims and their families.