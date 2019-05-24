Divonte Fortune: Accused heroin, meth dealer wanted after cops find him sleeping in stranger’s car

WANTED IN THURSTON COUNTY —

An accused heroin and meth dealer is wanted in Thurston County.

A motel worker in Lacey found Divonte Fortune sleeping in the back of her car last summer — called the cops — who came and found a bunch of drugs on him.

Court documents say Fortune admitted to Lacey Police he sells heroin and had just re-upped before his arrest. He told officers the meth was just for personal use.

Now, he has a warrant for his arrest after skipping court on drug-dealing charges.

He’s 30 years old and likely in the Tacoma area.

Call 911 if you see him, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to his arrest.