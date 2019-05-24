Dennis Rodman’s son will play for Washington State

Posted 9:12 PM, May 24, 2019, by

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 09: Dennis Rodman Visits The FOX Business Network at FOX Studios on December 9, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

PULLMAN, Wash. — The son of former NBA star Dennis Rodman has committed to play at Washington State.

DJ Rodman, a 6-foot-6 forward from San Juan Capistrano, California, is the latest player to join new coach Kyle Smith’s team.

Rodman played two seasons at JSerra Catholic High School, where he averaged 24.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game as a senior.

Rodman is the sixth member of Smith’s first recruiting class, which includes Australian point guard Ryan Rapp, Ukrainian center Volodymyr Markovetskyy and Colorado State grad transfer Deion James.

