Cheese-loving squirrel frequents Seattle’s Discovery Park

SEATTLE -- A squirrel with a taste for cheesy snacks has been frequenting a Seattle park.

Crackers, Cheetos, potato chips- if it's cheese-flavored, Kevin goes after it at Discovery Park. And as KUOW pointed out, her manners left something to be desired.

When Q13 News went to see for ourselves, Kevin had vanished. Thankfully, just as we had given up hope, she resurfaced.

"She'll go through zippers, tear through backpacks, strollers, climb into the stroller... very dexterous," a park-goer told Q13 News.