Showers ahead, but weather improves by Memorial Day

Posted 7:53 AM, May 23, 2019, by and

SEATTLE -- Some rain showers are in the forecast, but the sun will come out in time for Memorial Day.

Q13 News Meteorologist Tim Joyce says some clouds in a few areas along the coast and up north, foggy spots in the south end -- but skies are clearing quickly. Temps are in the mild 50s. A light jacket is all you need this morning, but you'll want those short sleeves this afternoon. Sunglasses and sunscreen also a good idea for today too.

If you liked yesterday, you'll love today. Brief clouds/fog lead to mostly sunny skies. Unseasonably warm temps continue as well, today temps a few degrees warmer than yesterday too. Another chance of showers or isolated t-storms in the mountains. Sometimes those can drift over the foothills and lowlands. Normal high for this part of spring is 66 degrees. Tonight we'll see a mild evening with the sun setting nearly at 9pm. Some increasing clouds well after midnight.

Tomorrow a system drops down from BC to deliver more clouds and some showers. Those showers look to persist into Saturday too. Sunday has a slight chance of showers, though predominantly a mountain thing. Memorial Day has morning clouds evaporating for sunshine with some summer-like temps too. Remember our area lakes and waterways are still dangerously cold. Some showers look to return Tue/Wed with slightly cooler temps.

Photo used with permission from Sigma Sreedharan Photography

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.