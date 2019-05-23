Showers ahead, but weather improves by Memorial Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Some rain showers are in the forecast, but the sun will come out in time for Memorial Day.

Q13 News Meteorologist Tim Joyce says some clouds in a few areas along the coast and up north, foggy spots in the south end -- but skies are clearing quickly. Temps are in the mild 50s. A light jacket is all you need this morning, but you'll want those short sleeves this afternoon. Sunglasses and sunscreen also a good idea for today too.

If you liked yesterday, you'll love today. Brief clouds/fog lead to mostly sunny skies. Unseasonably warm temps continue as well, today temps a few degrees warmer than yesterday too. Another chance of showers or isolated t-storms in the mountains. Sometimes those can drift over the foothills and lowlands. Normal high for this part of spring is 66 degrees. Tonight we'll see a mild evening with the sun setting nearly at 9pm. Some increasing clouds well after midnight.

Tomorrow a system drops down from BC to deliver more clouds and some showers. Those showers look to persist into Saturday too. Sunday has a slight chance of showers, though predominantly a mountain thing. Memorial Day has morning clouds evaporating for sunshine with some summer-like temps too. Remember our area lakes and waterways are still dangerously cold. Some showers look to return Tue/Wed with slightly cooler temps.