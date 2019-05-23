Fashion throwback: Lynnwood wants your ’80s style photos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYNNWOOD, Wash. -- Big hair and blue eye-shadow is back. Well, at least in Lynnwood.

The city is holding a photo contest and wants your most stylish pictures from the '80s and '90s.

Lynnwood's iconic big hair style is pretty legendary for people who grew up in Western Washington. And while the Aqua Net era may be gone - it's not forgotten.

The city plans to blow up the winning photos and put them on an electrical box outside of the Alderwood Mall. It's just one installment of the city's electrical box art installments.

To be eligible for the contest, you need to have lived in Lynnwood in the '80s and '90s. There is no cost to enter and multiple entries are allowed.

The Big Hair contest is a good time for Lynnwood residents who want to look back at their past.

"We thought why not laugh at ourselves?" said Fred Wong with the City of Lynnwood. "Let's create something fun about what we used to be known for."

A number of notable entries have already come in, including high school photos of '80s-styled councilmembers.

If you think you have the hair to compete, head to Lynnwood's website.