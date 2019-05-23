Family of fallen Tacoma officer Jake Gutierrez files $21 million lawsuit against city

Posted 4:31 PM, May 23, 2019, by , Updated at 04:39PM, May 23, 2019

TACOMA, Wash. -- The family of fallen Tacoma Police Officer Jake Gutierrez filed a wrongful death suit against the city of Tacoma, saying the city could have prevented his death.

According to court documents, the damage claims total $21 million. Gutierrez's three daughters say police had the chance to arrest their father's killer, Bruce Johnson, weeks earlier when police found him with a shotgun at Tacoma Mall.

Johnson had a warrant out for his arrest at the time.

He later shot and killed Gutierrez while he responded to a domestic dispute in late 2016. Now Gutierrez's family says they hope to hold Tacoma Police accountable.

“We`re hoping, if anything, we get out of this is that this just doesn`t happen to anybody,” Gutierrez’s daughter Gabriella Cothran said. “Because we will be affected by this forever. And no amount of money will bring back our dad."

A Pierce County Sheriff's Office sniper shot and killed Johnson which ended the 11-hour standoff.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.