Family of fallen Tacoma officer Jake Gutierrez files $21 million lawsuit against city

TACOMA, Wash. -- The family of fallen Tacoma Police Officer Jake Gutierrez filed a wrongful death suit against the city of Tacoma, saying the city could have prevented his death.

According to court documents, the damage claims total $21 million. Gutierrez's three daughters say police had the chance to arrest their father's killer, Bruce Johnson, weeks earlier when police found him with a shotgun at Tacoma Mall.

Johnson had a warrant out for his arrest at the time.

He later shot and killed Gutierrez while he responded to a domestic dispute in late 2016. Now Gutierrez's family says they hope to hold Tacoma Police accountable.

“We`re hoping, if anything, we get out of this is that this just doesn`t happen to anybody,” Gutierrez’s daughter Gabriella Cothran said. “Because we will be affected by this forever. And no amount of money will bring back our dad."

A Pierce County Sheriff's Office sniper shot and killed Johnson which ended the 11-hour standoff.