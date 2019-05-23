Everett approves fines for false alarms

EVERETT, Wash. — Alarm companies will be fined $100 to $200 for each false alarm that triggers Everett Police Department to send officers to investigate.

The Daily Herald reports the Everett City Council voted Wednesday to enact fines on false alarms.

Officials say the measure aims to reduce the amount time officers spend on unfounded calls.

The police department says it received about 5,000 alarm calls in both 2017 and 2018, with more than 90% turning out to be false.

The department says officers spend more than 2,000 hours each year responding to these calls.

The fines will be issued to the companies that can then bill the alarm owners.

The new rule will not apply to robbery alarms or panic alarms. Government buildings and schools will also be exempt.