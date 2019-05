× Deadly crash involving dump truck closes SR-101 near the Mason-Jefferson County line

Troopers are on the scene of a fatal crash involving a car and a dump truck near the Mason-Jefferson County line.

Washington State Patrol trooper Chelsea Hodgson said the crash happened on SR-101 near MP 315, 12 miles north of Lilliwaup.

The dump truck overturned on the roadway and lost its load. It’s unclear how many people died, or which vehicle they were in.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.