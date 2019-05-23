× Crystal Mountain reopening for spring skiing Memorial Day weekend

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — Attention skiers and snowboarders: Crystal Mountain Resort is reopening for some late spring skiing for Memorial Day weekend!

The ski area is opening the Green Valley Express Lift this Friday through Monday. The mountain got a couple inches of snow earlier this week and the depth in Green Valley is still up to 60 inches in some places.

Crystal Mountain officials say the snow has melted at the base area so skiers and snowboarders will need to download on the gondola. All 2018-19 and 2019-20 Ikon Passes are valid this weekend.

Lifts open at 9 a.m. Tickets are available online.

The Mt. Rainier Gondola will be open Monday, May 27, but after that will continue to operate Friday through Sunday for sightseeing until the daily summer operations begin on June 21.